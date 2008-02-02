MSFT-YHOO Traffic, By The Numbers

Michael Learmonth

Internet measurement firm Hitwise says a combined Microsoft – Yahoo would have accounted for 15.6% of all Internet visits in the U.S., with Google at 7.7% for the week ending Jan. 26.

In search volume, Google has 65.98%, compared to combined Yahoo! Search and MSN Search at 27.84% over the last four weeks in January.

Other U.S. market share metrics excerpts:

Email Services
Yahoo! Mail: 54.63%
Windows Live Mail: 25.54%
Gmail: 5.51%
Yahoo! Address Book: 3.87%

News
Yahoo! News: 7.38%
MSNBC: 3.84%
Yahoo! Weather: 2.08%

Business Information
Yahoo! Finance: 29.15%
MSN Money: 10.14%

Maps
Google Maps: 50.62%
Yahoo! Maps: 22.64%
Local Live: 12.84%

Dating
Yahoo! Personals: 5.22%
MSN Match.com: 1.13%

Games
Yahoo! Games: 5.50%
MSN Games: 2.18%

Shopping
Yahoo! Shopping: 8.68%
MSN Shopping: 1.15%

