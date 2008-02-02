MSFT-YHOO Traffic, By The Numbers

Internet measurement firm Hitwise says a combined Microsoft – Yahoo would have accounted for 15.6% of all Internet visits in the U.S., with Google at 7.7% for the week ending Jan. 26.

In search volume, Google has 65.98%, compared to combined Yahoo! Search and MSN Search at 27.84% over the last four weeks in January.

Other U.S. market share metrics excerpts:

Email Services

Yahoo! Mail: 54.63%

Windows Live Mail: 25.54%

Gmail: 5.51%

Yahoo! Address Book: 3.87%

News

Yahoo! News: 7.38%

MSNBC: 3.84%

Yahoo! Weather: 2.08%

Business Information

Yahoo! Finance: 29.15%

MSN Money: 10.14%

Maps

Google Maps: 50.62%

Yahoo! Maps: 22.64%

Local Live: 12.84%

Dating

Yahoo! Personals: 5.22%

MSN Match.com: 1.13%

Games

Yahoo! Games: 5.50%

MSN Games: 2.18%

Shopping

Yahoo! Shopping: 8.68%

MSN Shopping: 1.15%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.