MSFT-YHOO Traffic, By The Numbers

Internet measurement firm Hitwise says a combined Microsoft – Yahoo would have accounted for 15.6% of all Internet visits in the U.S., with Google at 7.7% for the week ending Jan. 26.
In search volume, Google has 65.98%, compared to combined Yahoo! Search and MSN Search at 27.84% over the last four weeks in January.
Other U.S. market share metrics excerpts:
Email Services
Yahoo! Mail: 54.63%
Windows Live Mail: 25.54%
Gmail: 5.51%
Yahoo! Address Book: 3.87%
News
Yahoo! News: 7.38%
MSNBC: 3.84%
Yahoo! Weather: 2.08%
Business Information
Yahoo! Finance: 29.15%
MSN Money: 10.14%
Maps
Google Maps: 50.62%
Yahoo! Maps: 22.64%
Local Live: 12.84%
Dating
Yahoo! Personals: 5.22%
MSN Match.com: 1.13%
Games
Yahoo! Games: 5.50%
MSN Games: 2.18%
Shopping
Yahoo! Shopping: 8.68%
MSN Shopping: 1.15%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.