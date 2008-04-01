Hitwise: Hulu Is Big With Boomers

Hulu reaches young people who don’t necessarily watch TV, right? Well, kinda right. If Hitwise numbers are to be believed, the over-55 crowd is a bigger factor than previously thought.



The company says 47% of visitors to Hulu are 55 and older, compared to a mere 17% between the ages of 18 and 34, according to data collected during a four-week period ending March 15.

That contrasts sharply with Nielsen Online numbers from February that said only 14% of Hulu’s viewers were 55 and over, and 31% were between 18 and 34

Hitwise’s numbers really shouldn’t suprise anyone because viewers of network TV in general are older, and Hulu consists largely of TV shows from NBC and Fox. Also, since Hulu’s closed beta test ended March 11, the Hitwise data covers mostly those invited to test the service, meaning media industry-types who also skew older.

That said, demographic information is the toughest to discern for measurement firms because it can’t be derived passively from Web surfers. Nielsen Online recruited a panel of 200,000 computer users which allow their computers to be monitored, though they’re still fine-tuning it. Hitwise has an opt-in panel of 2 million providing demographic information.

