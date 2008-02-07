Google's U.S. Search Share Flat In January

The first search stats are out for January: Hitwise says Google’s U.S. market share was flat month-over-month at 65.98%, while Yahoo! increased a hair to 20.94%, MSN decreased a hair to 6.9%, and Ask picked up a bit to 4.21%. Combined, Microsoft and Yahoo! would have had a 27.84% share, 42% of Google’s.

Take these stats for what they are: One set of data from one source. Hitwise, for example, said Google picked up market share from last November to December, while ComScore and Nielsen both saw Google lose market share. That said, in the last two months, Google’s U.S. share gains appear to have stagnated–which won’t ease investor concerns about paid click growth.

