Hitwise: Google (GOOG) Search Share Hits All-Time High

Some incremental good news for Google (GOOG): The search giant’s market share hit its all-time high last month, according to Web stats tracker Hitwise.



Google captured 67.25% of the U.S. search market last month, Hitwise says, up 5% year-over-year and up 1% month-over-month.

Yahoo’s (YHOO) share dropped a hair month-over-month to 20.29%, down 4.6% y/y. Microsoft’s (MSFT) MSN search share dropped 26% year-over-year to 6.65% last month. IAC’s (IACI) Ask.com grew its share 18% y/y to 4.09% of the market last month.

Combined, Microsoft and Yahoo accounted for 26.94% of the U.S. search market, down 11% y/y.

Boilerplate: This is one set of data from one source. And search share growth doesn’t necessarily mean that Google’s paid clicks are (finally) growing any faster.

Google shares are up 2.4% in midday trading.

