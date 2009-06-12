Hitting Waxman-Markey Targets? No Problem

Properly utilising natural gas – combined with the fact that the Waxman-Markey CO2 target of a 17% emissions cut by 2020 – could mean that hitting the W-M targets will be fairly easy.



Joe Romm at Climate Progress provides an analysis for how to reach the 17 per cent:

Two per cent will come from the recent EIA forecast that clean energy deployment from the stimulus, with a little help from the recession, will result in U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions being two per cent lower in 2020 than they were in 2005.

Two per cent could come from Obama’s plan to raise fuel efficiency standards to 39 mpg by 2016.

Five per cent stems from the projected 293 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions that will be achieved by enforcing W-M.

One per cent, Climate Progress thinks, might come from the EPA’s projected 100 million in domestic offsets.

One per cent, similarly, may come from international offsets, which will cost more in 2020 as compared to low-cost renewables and natural gas.

The remaining six per cent – which Climate Progress estimates at a 360 million metric ton in reductions – could come from one, reducing carbon emissions by 60 million tons by 2010 with another 180 million tons by 2010 and two, switching from use of dirty coal to high-efficiency gas.

The only question in Romm’s opinion: “Are the gas plants there and will the natural gas be available at a reasonable price?” He thinks yes to the first question. For the second question, he thinks pricing carbon will do the trick:

Again, note how flat the line is. Most of the capacity being used below about $20/MWh ($0.02 kWh) is coal. But there looks to be more than 15GW of natural gas for just $5 MWh more.

Now $14 a ton of CO2 adds $15/MWh to coal and $5 to combined cycle gas. So somewhere between, say $7 a ton of CO2 and $14 a ton you bring in a huge amount of gas in those two regions — assuming the gas is available at a reasonable price in 2020 (compared to coal).

