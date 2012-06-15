HitTail Tests Search Keyword Widget, Voyeurs Applaud

NY startup HitTail is testing a new widget that would let Web visitors see the search keywords that people used to find your site in real time. While it’s not central to HitTail’s business, which is helping site creators tweak the content they post to juice incoming search traffic, it’s a fun little badge that could become popular, especially among voyeuristic bloggers.



We’ve tested the free version of HitTail’s Web service for about a week, and it’s fairly useful: among other things, we’ve learned that many people who Google our site get here through permutations of Silicon, Alley, and Insider, and that if we were serious about boosting traffic today, we should write more posts about Fake Steve Jobs.

