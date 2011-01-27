Here's That Real-Time Sports Magazine Top Valley Angel Keith Rabois Is Backing

Aaron Krane, the guy who helped develop the very popular Top Friends app at Slide, is running a company called Hitpost now. Hitpost is building iPhone and iPad apps for sports fans.



Hitpost has an app for the iPhone coming soon. It’ll be for sports fans that want to share pictures and write public messages about sports events they are watching. TechCrunch had the rundown.

The news here is that Hitpost is coming out with an iPad app soon. The app will be more for consuming sports content then creating it. It’s an interactive sports magazine. That’s good because people already have Twitter for tweeting about games. HotPotato tried to change that habit and it ended as an acqui-hire to Facebook.

We care about Hitpost because of its investor. It’s backed by former Slide (and Paypal…and Linkedin…and…) exec Keith Rabois, one of Silicon Valley’s buzziest angel investors and COO at Square. His portfolio recently scored a win when early stage ecommerce play Milo sold to eBay for $75 million.

Below, we’ve got an IMterview with Krane, a video of the iPad app in action, and some screenshots.

And here's a video demo…

