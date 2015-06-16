Here's the first trailer for the next 'Hitman' game

Sony is showing off its wave of next-gen games at E3 Monday evening.

Among the titles is the highly-anticipated next “Hitman” title, which will be called just that.

It will be the sixth console game in the series.

PlayStation 4 owners will be able to experience an exclusive beta of the game with their pre-order along with six exclusive Hitman contracts.

Check out the first trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

