Here's the first trailer for the next 'Hitman' game

Sony is showing off its wave of next-gen games at E3 Monday evening.
Among the titles is the highly-anticipated next “Hitman” title, which will be called just that.
It will be the sixth console game in the series.
PlayStation 4 owners will be able to experience an exclusive beta of the game with their pre-order along with six exclusive Hitman contracts.
Check out the first trailer below:
