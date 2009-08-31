Hitman Charges Just $200

Talk about some serious wage deflation going on here…



CBS12: Authorities arrest a 21-year-old South Florida woman accused of having her boyfriend killed for just $200. The death occurred six months ago, but police in Davie just arrested Sibia Martinez this week. They also arrested two others, including the hitman and the man who helped broker the deal. The hitman was supposed to get $100 before the hit, then $100 after the death. It’s not clear if he ever got the second batch of money.

This is almost as ridiculous as the prostitute who agreed to be paid in Frito-Lay chips.

