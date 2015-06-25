The latest trailer for 'Hitman' is proof Hollywood is still struggling to turn video games into movies

This is the second time Hollywood has tried to turn a very popular video game series, “Hitman,” into a movie. If this trailer is any indication how it’s going to turn out, it looks like it’s not going to work this time either. We think it looks a lot like a generic action movie, but you can decide for yourself with the trailer above.

“Hitman: Agent 47” comes out August 21, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of 20th Century Fox.



