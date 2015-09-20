How Hitler's Nazi U-boats terrorised the seas during World War II

Bundesarchiv Hitler salutes the ‘Kriegsmarine,’ the navy of Nazi Germany.

“The only thing that ever really frightened me during the war was the U-boat peril,” British Prime Minister Winston Churchill reportedly said reflecting on the Second World War.

By the end of the war, Hitler’s Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany, built 334 U-boats, which is short for the German word “Unterseeboot,” or undersea boat.

In the fall 2015 issue of Weapons of World War II magazine, Marc DeSantis explains how the U-boats terrorised the seas during World War II.

