Hitler's 'Final Solution' And Eating Meat: Morally Equal To Singer Morrissey

‘Morrissey? Never touch the stuff. I’m vegetarian too, you know.’ Actor Bruno Gantz as Hitler in the movie Downfall.

Do you eat meat?

Then best throw out those old The Smiths albums, because the morose Mancunian, Morrissey, is never going to speak to you.

In fact, he thinks you’re no better than a paedophile.

“I see no difference between eating animals and paedophilia,” he said in response to question about why he became vegetarian on the Morrissey fanzine site True to You. “They are both rape, violence, murder. If I’m introduced to anyone who eats beings, I walk away.”

But wait, Bigmouth strikes again.

In answering 15 questions from fans, published on January 2, he suggests anyone who eats meat “supports Auschwitz” and should follow Saturn’s lead and devour their children, especially Jamie Oliver.

“If Jamie ‘Orrible is so certain that flesh-food is tasty then why doesn’t he stick one of his children in a microwave? It would taste the same as cooked lamb,” this charming man wrote.

Asked what laws he’d like to see passed for animal welfare, Morrissey says he’d ban circuses and zoos “and would like every television commercial that promotes ‘flesh-food’ to be followed by a commercial showing how the living pig and the living cow become the supermarket commodity, step by step.”

He also has a series of questions he wants raised. “I would like the Queen of England to be asked why she wears an electrocuted bear-cub on her head… Although the meat industry alone is destroying the planet, I would like to ask President Obama why he says nothing on the subject. Although the meat industry puts an intolerable strain on the medical profession I would like to ask world leaders why they say nothing on the subject. Although meat products are killing off half the human race very speedily, I would like to ask world leaders why they do not care in the least.”

If you still have a soft spot for the boy with a thorn in his side, for his great work with The Smiths, don’t bring it up. Morrissey says he hasn’t done interviews in British music magazines for seven years and “has no interest in the Smiths, so as long as I’m not asked about the Smiths, I won’t slip into permanent unconsciousness.”

He tells one fan his proudest achievement is hearing from people who say they “stopped eating flesh because of something I said. I can’t ask higher than that, and I wouldn’t aim for higher than that.”

Fair enough, but then the man who sang “Meat is Murder” 29 years ago goes a step further: “If you believe in the abattoir then you would support Auschwitz. There’s no difference. People who would disagree with this statement have probably never been inside an abattoir.”

Perhaps that explains why Hitler became the world’s most notorious vegetarian. But people who disagree with Morrissey are entitled to ask if he’s ever been inside Auschwitz.

The singer, who published his autobiography late last year, may have revealed to one fan why he makes the comments he does: “Music can bring vegetables to life, and I should know because I’m a vegetable.”

