Hitler Was Weirdly Popular On Wall Street On Monday

Talk about a dark horse on the Bloomberg most hit profiles today [Monday September 20]. Lucky number 13 is Time’s 1938 man of the year: Hitler.

Numbers one through twelve on Monday’s Bloomberg leadership boards (the most-searched profiles of the day) make sense –

1) Anthony Noto, because he’s leaving the NFL for Goldman Sachs

2) Anthony Scaramucci, because he asked Obama a question during the Town Hall Monday

3) Stephen Nashar, because he’s launching a hedge fund.

ETC.

But then there’s number 13, Adolf Hitler. Whoa, talk about a double take.

We have two guesses why the former leader of the German Reich was so randomly popular Monday. Hopefully one of them is right and we can put this mystery to bed.

One option:

Because during Obama’s Town Hall meeting, Steve Schwarzman’s comment comparing Obama to Hitler came out of the woodwork again.

Another option:

Because a GOP candidate, Glen Urquhart, appeared in a video today in which he says that Thomas Jefferson was not the origin of the concept of “separation of Church and State.” Urquhart says Hitler originated the idea.

He’s wrong, but here’s what he said:

“Do you know, where does this phrase separation of Church and State come from? Does anybody know? … Actually, that’s exactly, it was not in Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists. He was reassuring that the federal government wouldn’t trample on their religion. The exact phrase ‘separation of Church and State’ came out of Adolph Hitler’s mouth, that’s where it comes from. Next time your liberal friends talk about the separation of Church and State ask them why they’re Nazis.”

And here’s where he’s wrong, courtesy of CBS News:

Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists. The passage reads, “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

If you have other ideas about why Hitler made it all the way up to #13 most popular Bloomberg leader on Monday, let us know in the comments.

Here’s his profile by the way. There’s no excuse for thinking this is funny:

