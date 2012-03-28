Why On Earth Are These Companies Using Hitler To Sell Their Products?

Laura Stampler
hitler pink ad

A Turkish shampoo commercial has provoked (understandable) outrage after using Adolf Hitler as its spokesman.

The 13-second spot for Biomen shampoo uses archival footage of Hitler at a rally, dubbing in the Turkish voice-over, “If you are not wearing a woman’s dress, you should not use her shampoo either.”

This raises the question: Who on earth thought it would be a good idea to use Hitler in their ad campaign?

Well, it turns out that the answer is lots of people. Lots and lots of people.

According to advertising blogger Copyranter, apart from breasts, Hitler “may be the most over- and misused creative linchpin in advertising today.” The Nazi architect of the Holocaust has sold everything from Vodka to deodorant. Even international branches of Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann have jumped into the fray.

Wrap it up or you'll create a baby Hitler.

Client: Doc Morris condoms.

Agency: Grey Group, Germany

Of course. Hitler loved Chinese food. How could we forget?

Client: Chopstix. 'Can't hate everything.'

Agency: Dentsu, Indonesia

What kind of stains are they talking about?

Client: Texsana Dry Cleaning

Client: Anti-drunk driving campaign
Ad agency: Advertisers Without Borders, Argentina

Just, no. Join AA.

Client: Amundsen

Ad Agency: O&M Ukraine

This travel company used a naked, gay Hitler as its poster boy.

Hitler in pink, wearing makeup.

Dreadlock Hitler.

Client: Open Magazine

Mullet Hitler.

Client: Football Resistance

Afro Hitler.

Hitler is often portrayed as the stereotypical bad guy.

Client: AIDS Prevention

Agency: Das Comitee, Germany

Bad egg.

Client: Nulaid Eggs

Ad Agency: The Jupiter Drawing Room, Johannesburg, South Africa

Naked Hitler for Comedy Central, Germany. Are we laughing yet? (Didn't think so).

Client: Comedy Central

An ad campaign of PETA proportions.

Client: NDAH

Because Hitler was hyper aware of his body odor.

Client: Rexona

Note: He wasn't on the cover of the Swimsuit Issue

Client: Sports Illustrated

Of course. A human rights film festival that embraces Hitler.

Apparently low-quality TVs turn Hitler into an angel.

Client: Onida LED TVs
Ad agency: McCann Worldgroup, Mumbai

Client: A Bela Sintra, Sao Paulo, Brasil
Ad agency: Giovanni + DraftFcb, Sao Paulo

Client: Netgate
Ad agency: Plutón, Montevideo, Uruguay

This was meant to improve the manners of passengers on subway cars. Because you don't want to bother Hitler if he's sitting across from you on the L. He has places to go.

Client: Tokyo subway system
Ad agency: Unknown

It's more than just the hat.

Client: Hut Weber

Ad Agency: Serviceplan Hamburg/ Munchen, Germany

Subtle pizza grease Hitler.

Client: Hell Pizza

Although the highlighted words do tell an inspiring story of Hitler's fall, the ad still makes you wonder: Why use Hitler at all?

Client: Luxor

Ad Agency: Leo Burnett Mumbai, India

Client: Unimed

Ad Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Brazil

Thought that was crazy?

