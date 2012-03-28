Why On Earth Are These Companies Using Hitler To Sell Their Products?

A Turkish shampoo commercial has provoked (understandable) outrage after using Adolf Hitler as its spokesman.



The 13-second spot for Biomen shampoo uses archival footage of Hitler at a rally, dubbing in the Turkish voice-over, “If you are not wearing a woman’s dress, you should not use her shampoo either.”

This raises the question: Who on earth thought it would be a good idea to use Hitler in their ad campaign?

Well, it turns out that the answer is lots of people. Lots and lots of people.

According to advertising blogger Copyranter, apart from breasts, Hitler “may be the most over- and misused creative linchpin in advertising today.” The Nazi architect of the Holocaust has sold everything from Vodka to deodorant. Even international branches of Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann have jumped into the fray.

