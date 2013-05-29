The Tea Kettle On This JCPenney Billboard Looks A Lot Like Hitler

Trouble is brewing for an American retailer after customers noted that one of its tea kettles bears a striking resemblance to Adolf Hitler.



Bemused motorists took photographs of the huge JCPenney billboard advertising the kettle as they drove past it on the 405 Interstate highway near Culver City in California, one of America’s busiest stretches of roads.

“That Hitler looks like a kettle,” commented one user of Reddit, one of the several websites where the image was posted over the weekend.

“He even has his right arm extended,” wrote another, while a third added: “I’m a little Nazi, short and stout”.

Things that look Hitler have become a popular web meme – with the genre perhaps defined by the house in Swansea that bears an unsettling resemblance to the Nazi Fuhrer .

The kettle – officially the Michael Graves Design Bells and Whistles Stainless Steel Tea Kettle – retails for £35.08 on the JCPenney website, and can be delivered to the UK.

“This stainless steel tea kettle has all the bells and whistles you’ll need – a cool-touch handle, space-saving design and a delightful whistle to let you know when it’s ready to pour,” the website stated.

One reviewer on the website noted that she loved the kettle’s “sleek European design”. “My kids love when it boils and starts to whistle,” she wrote. “I can not say enough good things about this!”

A second reviewer was less enthralled, however, describing the quality of the kettle as “extremely poor”. “Mostly (sic) importantly the kettle’s bell does NOT ring and its whistle volume is extremely low!” the consumer wrote.

When listing pros, however, the same user noted that the appliance “looks beautiful”.

