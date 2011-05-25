FOR SALE: Hitler's Letter Asking For Time Off To Run For President Of The Reich

Photo: Mullock’s

A collector is selling an original letter penned by Adolf Hitler requesting some time off to run for the Presidency of the Reich in 1932.The letter, complete with several spelling mistakes and Hitler’s signature, is expected to sell for around $8,000 at an auction in England June 2.



Hitler wrote the letter just four days after becoming a citizen of Germany.

