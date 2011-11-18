The Argentine Getaway Where Hitler Might Have Died Is For Sale

Lake Nahuel Huapi

Photo: Mariano Pernicone via Flickr

The Patagonian retreat where some conspiracy theorists think Adolf Hitler hid out after fleeing Europe has gone on the market, according to Gizmodo’s Jesus Diaz (via Curbed).The secluded mansion in the mountains of Argentina appears to be on the market for a little more than $28 million.



While it’s widely believed that Hitler committed suicide at the end of World War II, some theorists say he actually fled to Argentina with wife Eva Braun and lived out his final days in the Andes on the shores of Lake Nahuel Huapi.

According to Gizmodo:

The mansion—called residencia Inalco—is now for sale after going through a few owners starting with Enrique García Merou, a Buenos Aires lawyer linked to several German-owned companies that allegedly collaborated in the escape to Argentina of high Nazi party members and SS officials.

And it was designed by an architect who built residences for other Nazi fugitives who escaped to the mountains of Argentina.

Inalco also bears some striking design similarities to Berghof, Hitler’s retreat in the Alps, including a tea house, bedrooms connected by bathrooms, and an extremely remote location.

