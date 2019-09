“There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it” – ALFRED HITCHCOCK.



That quote was forwarded to us by an investing vet to us to describe the market.

He added: “Detailed announcements of Fed’s QE3 & ECB’s OMT Bazookas were the bangs – now there is no more anticipation and the market tension for this has dissipated………”

