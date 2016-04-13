This human-like robot speaks two languages, moves around autonomously, and can tell when you need assistance

Another day, another humanoid robot poised to take on the service industry.

Tokyo-based Hitachi unveiled a new black-and-red humanoid robot dubbed EMIEW3 last Friday. The robot can manoeuvre autonomously, tell when a human is talking to it and respond, and identify objects using cameras in its eyes by going through the web, according to the press release. It can also identify when a person needs assistance and approach them to help.



According to the company, the robot is meant to “efficiently provide customer and guidance services.” Its ability to suss out a person’s voice from background noise allows it to listen to people’s questions and provide instructions or whatever information is needed. It’s capable of speaking Japanese and English.

It can also get up when knocked down, which is significant because it means the robot can function the entire day on its own like an employee normally would.

Right now, EMIEW3 is just a proof of concept, so you won’t be seeing the little guy anytime soon. But it joins a growing list of service industry robots that are cropping up all over the globe.

Pepper Pepper the humanoid robot.

In November, Toshiba unveiled a eerily human-like robot to work in the tourist information center in Aqua City Odaiba, a shopping center on Tokyo’s waterfront. That robot can speak three different languages.

There’s also Connie, a robot running on IBM’s Watson platform that is assisting guests in the Hilton McLean. The Hilton McLean actually joins a growing number of hotels using robot concierges.

And most are familiar with the robot Pepper by now that can listen to you, can tell when you’re feeling down, dance, and follow you around — all on its own.

EMIEW3 is just further proof that robots are poised to take on jobs in the service industry, meaning these autonomous bots are both becoming more regular sites and forever altering the career landscape.

It’s actually something President Barack Obama warned Congress about in March when he stated 62% of American jobs were at risk for getting stolen by robots. Though developing countries are more at risk to feel the effects.

Though there is reason to believe robots will also help grow the economy.

