Hit The Beach One Last Time: Five Late Summer Festivals In The US

Haven’t made it to the beach yet this summer? No worries…there are still at least four good weeks left to book a cheap flight or get in the car and head to the ocean. If the sun, sand, and seafood aren’t enough of an incentive to hit the coast, there are plenty of end-of-summer events on both the east and west coast to provide entertainment aside from hanging 10 or keeping that beachy tan alive once the temps start to cool off.



Not sure where to head for the final weeks of summer? Check out a few of our picks:

Brewmasters Invitational Beer Fest (Galveston Island, TX): So, it isn’t wading in the water in a bathing suit, it’s sitting by the beach enjoying a nice cold one. This year’s fest brings together more than 400 specialty and craft beer brands to sample at Moody Gardens. There’s live music, opportunities to learn about food pairings from experts, beer tastings (of course) and much more. September 2 – 5

Festival of Sail (San Diego, CA): Whether a fan of boats or not, this annual event brings in the crowds. Attendees can view a gathering of tall ships from around the world at the Maritime Musuem’s Docks, go sailing on racing yachts, browse/buy crafts from vendors, dine on local cuisine and more. The four-day event also features live music, a petting zoo and cannon battles. September 2 – 5

End of Summer Celebration (Surf Side Beach, SC): Located nearby Myrtle Beach, the End of Summer Celebration at Surfside Beach is a family affair. Set at the pier of the “Family Beach,” the evening event includes food and music to enjoy as the sun sets. September 4

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival (Hampton Beach, NH): For more than 20 years, locals and visitors have made the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival a ritual in the beach town. There’s the opportunity sample hundreds of seafood dishes from local restaurants (including lobsters and chowders), arts and crafts vendors, three stages with live entertainment and a beer tent. On the Saturday night of the event, there’s even a fireworks display. September 9 – 11

Festival of the Sea (Pleasant Beach, NJ): The Jersey Shore, it’s not — which is a good thing because this event brings in families from around the region. The event in downtown Point Pleasant Beach, which has been around for more than three decades, features a large variety of seafood as well as a craft festival with hundreds of vendors, pony rides and more. September 17

