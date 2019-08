Can you imagine the three-woman American R&B group TLC singing Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time?”

Neither can we, but it almost happened.

Spears’ debut single was originally written for TLC, but the trio passed on what would turn out to be an enormous cultural phenomenon.

Here are 13 hits that almost went to other artists:

Rihanna's 'Umbrella' ... by Britney Spears Pharrell's 'Happy' ... by CeeLo Green Rihanna's 'S.O.S' ... by Christina Milian Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone' ... by Hilary Duff Rihanna's 'Disturbia' ... by Chris Brown Justin Timberlake's 'Rock Your Body' ... by Michael Jackson Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' ... by Britney Spears Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' ... by Shawnna Jennifer Lopez's 'Let's Get Loud' ... by Gloria Estefan Kanye West and Jay Z's 'N----s in Paris' ... by Pusha T B.o.B and Bruno Mars' 'Nothin' on You' ... by Lupe Fiasco Rihanna's 'We Found Love' ... by Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger Britney Spears' '…Baby One More Time' ... by TLC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.