This melty ice cream brownie takes dessert to new heights

Catch restaurant in New York City’s Meatpacking District is famous for its over-the-top dishes, but one dessert in particular really takes the, well, cake.

The “Hit Me” chocolate cake is a four-level tower made of a brownie, cake, ice cream, and liquid Klondike bar.

And it all oozes melted chocolate when you hit the top layer with a spoon.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by David Fang

