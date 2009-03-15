Hit iPhone Developer: Not Making Any More Mac Games

Pangea Software has been making software for Apple’s (AAPL) computer platforms since 1987. No more.

Why not? Because the iPhone app store has been such a huge success, the company is only going to focus its efforts on Apple’s portable gadgets from now on, founder Brian Greenstone said during a panel today at the South by Southwest conference in Austin.

Pangea has certainly been one of the luckier iPhone developers — it got a lot of stage time during Steve Jobs’ Worldwide Developers Conference keynote last year, the event where Apple unveiled the iPhone 3G. And its Enigmo app spent three weeks at the top of the paid-apps list in iTunes, the most-desired promotional spot in the business.

It’s also had a distinct advantage over some other iPhone game creators: It already had working Mac games, which it ported to the iPhone at virtually no cost, just tweaking some Mac code.

But with about $2 million in net iPhone app sales since last summer — after Apple’s 30% cut — including more than $1.5 million from Enigmo alone — it makes sense to focus on what’s working.

