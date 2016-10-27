12 of the greatest ways famous people wanted to be remembered on their tombstone

Your epitaph — the text written on a headstone — is the last thing you can say to the world.
Sometimes it’s a matter of getting your own account of your life out there. Richard Nixon, disgraced by Watergate, wanted to be remembered as a peacemaker.
Others, like F. Scott Fitzgerald or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., highlight a favourite line from their major works.
Or you might just want your bones to be left alone, like William Shakespeare, who was buried with a curse.
Keep scrolling for the best in headstones.
Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this story.
