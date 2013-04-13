History Shows That Players Must Be Within 6 Strokes On Friday To Win The Masters

The chart below is a look at where every Masters champion stood after two rounds.



Overall, the average winner had a 36-hole score of 139.9 (4-under par) and were one stroke behind the leader. In the last 20 years, that changes slightly as the eventual winner had an average score of 139 and were two strokes behind the winner.

But if we look a little closer, the key number appears to be six strokes. In the last 57 Masters Tournaments, no golfer has overcome a 36-hole deficit of more than six strokes.However, just in the last 20 years, six golfers overcame a deficit of at least four strokes.

We also see that having the lead at the midway mark doesn’t guarantee a green jacket, as only 28 (36.8%) of the eventual winners sat atop the leaderboard after the second round…

Data via Masters.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.