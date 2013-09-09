History Says The ASX Should Rally After The Abbott Victory

Interesting piece from ASXiQ this morning which has the odds for market performance on one day, one week, one month and one year timeframes.
The short term looks a bit random with 50:50 results, but the longer term data is interesting for Liberal victories.
All Ords Trading odds for Longs in the first month, post elections, if Liberals won the elections
Winners : 3
Losers : 1
% Winners : 75%
Average Change % : 2.30
Median Change % : 3.41
Maximum Gain % : 5.83
Maximum Loss % : -3.44
Average Gain %if Winner : 4.22
Average Loss % if Loser : -3.44
Average Gain % / Average Loss % : 1.23
All Ords Trading odds for Longs in the first year, post elections, if Liberals won the elections
Winners : 3
Losers : 1
% Winners : 75%
Average Change % : 7.50
Median Change % : 9.51
Maximum Gain % : 19.80 ( 11-Oct-04 to 11-Oct-05)
Maximum Loss % : -8.82 ( 12-Nov-01 to 12-Nov-02)
Average Gain %if Winner : 12.94
Average Loss % if Loser : -8.82
Average Gain % / Average Loss % : 1.47
Average Absolute Change% : 11.91
One-year results summarised in the table below.
