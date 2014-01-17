23 Times Women Made History On 'Saturday Night Live'

Tumblr/awesomepeoplehangingouttogether Season 1 cast member Gilda Radner laughs with ‘SNL’ executive producer, Lorne Michaels.

This Saturday, the world will tune in to “Saturday Night Live” for an extra special reason.

Her name is Sasheer Zamata.

Following a public scandal surrounding the show’s lack of diversity, Zamata is the show’s first black female hire since 2007.

She falls into a long line of venerable comediennes who have graced the stage of Studio 8H over the show’s 39-year history.

From trailblazers Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin, who paved the way for female comics in Season 1, to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who anchored the “Weekend Update” desk with confidence and flair — here are the 23 ground-breaking moments of women on “SNL.”

