These world maps show how the most popular web browsers have battled for dominance since 2008

There was a time when Microsoft’s Internet Explorer ruled the world. That doesn’t mean that everyone liked it, but Microsoft’s firm commitment to the web browser meant it made its way onto most computers.

But as these maps created by Jody Sieradzki at Dadaviz show, there is only so long you can prop up a product that most people despise. These maps show the change in popularity of internet browsers from 2008-2015, as Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer fought to see who would emerge as the web browser of the future.

See how Chrome became the triumphant force in the web browser wars below:

Internet Explorer rules the world. Dadaviz Opera explodes in Eastern Europe. Dadaviz Firefox steals Opera's thunder. Dadaviz Chrome sneaks into the scene. Dadaviz Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer battle for dominance. Dadaviz Chrome begins to win the war. Dadaviz Safari gets really popular in Greenland? Dadaviz Chrome controls almost the entire world. Dadaviz

