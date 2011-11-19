Amazing Pictures Of Washington D.C. In The Early 1900s

Photo: Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division
The nation’s capital city has been immortalised in millions of photographs since it was founded in 1791. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the National Photo Company documented life in Washington D.C. as a daily service to its readers.
The bulk of the images, which are now in the Library of Congress, were captured between 1909 and 1932, spanning the Presidential administrations of Taft, Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, and Hoover.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the vintage scenery.
Two women using a check signing machine, which signs checks issued by the War Risk Bureau (1909-1932)
Mrs. Pethick-Lawrence, British suffrage leader, and Miss Alice Paul of the National Woman's Party talking (1910-1920s)
