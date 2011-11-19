Amazing Pictures Of Washington D.C. In The Early 1900s

The nation’s capital city has been immortalised in millions of photographs since it was founded in 1791. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the National Photo Company documented life in Washington D.C. as a daily service to its readers. 

The bulk of the images, which are now in the Library of Congress, were captured between 1909 and 1932, spanning the Presidential administrations of Taft, Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, and Hoover. 

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the vintage scenery. 

Corner of 9th & G Streets (1920s)

Street cars on 15th & New York Ave. (1909-932)

Metropolitan theatre (ca. 1920)

Boy seated with orangutan at the National Zoo (1909-1932)

Stephen Frank market (ca. 1920)

Interior of People's Drug Store on 11th and G Streets (1909-1932)

People's Drug Store baseball team (ca. 1920)

Chesapeake Beach (July 1919)

Society girls enjoying a speedy ride on the Potomac (1919-1925)

Women in fashionable winter attire (Feb. 23, 1921)

Ladies sitting on two blocks of ice on the golf course (1920-1932)

11 women and a little girl lined up for bathing beauty contest (1920)

National Capital Horse Show opening day (1922-1932)

Children at a water fountain in Washington, D.C., park (ca. 1920)

Kids sledding down steps of the State, War & Navy building (Dec. 26, 1921)

Two women using a check signing machine, which signs checks issued by the War Risk Bureau (1909-1932)

Navajo women weaving (1909-1932)

Mrs. Pethick-Lawrence, British suffrage leader, and Miss Alice Paul of the National Woman's Party talking (1910-1920s)

U.S. Army men seated around table, with one on horseback jumping over the table (1909-1932)

Demonstration at the Red Cross Emergency Ambulance Station during the influenza pandemic of 1918

Ku Klux Klan parade on Pennsylvania Ave (Sept. 13, 1926)

The threatening steel strike (Sept. 22, 1919)

Pouring whiskey into a sewer (between 1909 and 1932)

President Coolidge, Mrs. Coolidge and Senator Curtis on the way to the Capitol (March 4, 1925)

President Coolidge riding in a convertible at the inaugural parade (March 4, 1925)

A patriotic parade (ca. 1920)

Members of Congress leaving the Capitol (March 4, 1923)

Union Station (ca. 1920)

Commerce Department building (1909-1920)

Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

Lincoln Memorial under construction (1916)

Courtyard of old office post building (ca. 1920)

14th Street bridge (1909-1932)

Egg rolling at Easter at the White House (April 5, 1926)

