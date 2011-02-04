WALMART: How The Tiny Little mum And Pop Shop Became A Billion-Dollar Business

Photo: wikimedia commons

Walmart employs over 2.1 million people. There are 8,500 stores around the world. More than 200 million customers visit the store every week.But less than 50 years ago there was just a five-and-dime store, and Sam Walton was an entrepreneur who couldn’t find backers for his dream of a discount mega chain.



Walton recognised that selling for less, meant selling more and making more. He also focused on small rural market, places that most people ignored.

As much as business owners everywhere resent the price-cutting giant, its own startup story is the stuff of legends.

