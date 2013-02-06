The US Has Been Involved In These Wars For Nearly Half Its Existence [INFOGRAPHIC]

Robert Johnson

The U.S. has a long history of armed conflict and the Best Liberal Art Colleges released this infographic, breaking down the battles, the cost, and the duration of each. It’s a handy and concise look at a long and complex history of armed conflict.

War and Peace

Photo: Best Liberal Arts Colleges

