Tony Hawk tells us how his games became a billion dollar franchise

Just like the Madden video game franchise, Tony Hawk’s name has become synonymous with skating games since “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” in 1999. While the franchise has been on hiatus for the past five years, both Tony Hawk and Activision are trying to revive the billion dollar franchise with “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5.” We spoke with Tony Hawk about his billion dollar gaming franchise.

Produced by Corey Protin. Interview by Ben Gilbert. Camera by Kevin Reilly.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.