The 40-Year Transformation Of How TLC Went From The Learning Channel To Home Of Honey Boo Boo

When did The Learning Channel stop teaching? We asked ourselves that after seeing a clip for the network’s recently aired “Extreme Cougar Wives.”



The latest show from “The Learning Channel” follows (much) older women who prey date younger men.

Sure, the show explores the unusual relationship trend; however, what are we taking away from this show other than the underlying theme that “love knows no bounds” and the knowledge that 76-year-old Hattie is always willing to put out on the first date?

It’s not just this show.

One simple look at the rest of the channel’s lineup today, and it’s much of the same.

We celebrate the “Queen of Couponing,” award strange addictions with a giveaway contest, and, hail pop-culture sensation Honey Boo Boo and her go-go juice.

The channel wasn’t always riddled in reality shows.

Before the pint-size pageant divas, and even the room renovations, “The Learning Channel” was just that … about learning.

