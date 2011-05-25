The Complete History Of How The Economy Imploded, Improved, Faded And Then Finally Got Better

Photo: Federal Reserve

The monthly State Coincident Indicator map is out and it looks better than it has in years.This index from the Philly Fed uses tracks nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing, unemployment and wages.



When a state is green or blue it is doing well. When red it’s doing badly.

New Mexico, Kansas and New Jersey are the only states where things didn’t get better in February.

