The Complete History Of How The U.S. Economy Imploded, Recovered, And Then Started To Fade

For a good overall picture of the economy, check out the monthly State Coincident Index map from the Philly Fed.



The index use four state-level indicators to index current economic condition in an easy-to-understand format. Those variables include nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing, the unemployment rate and wages.

Basically, when a state is blue or green, it’s doing well. When red, it’s doing badly.

The recovery was looking nice and green, until about June of this year. By October, the latest month in the series, the map had picked up an ominous flush.

