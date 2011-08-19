The Short, Sad, And Painful History Of The Palm Pre

The Godfather of the Pre, Jon Rubinstein.

When HP bought Palm for $1.2 billion in April 2010, it inherited Palm’s hardware division, which created the Pre smartphone, and the software division, which built WebOS.It also inherited Jon Rubinstein, one of the masterminds behind the original iPod, and the Godfather of the next-gen Palm hardware.



Everything he’s designed has been beautiful and functional, but has bombed sales-wise.

And in a surprise move today, HP just announced that it’s killing its mobile hardware division.

Here’s everything that led up to today.

