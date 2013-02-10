How Samsung Went From A Dried Fish Exporter To One Of The Top Names In Tech

Photo: AP

In the past year and a half, Samsung, a company that makes everything from dishwashers to smartphones, has become one the most powerful and recognisable names in tech. A lot of people are even lumping Samsung together with Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google as one of the most important tech companies right now.



So how did Samsung get to where it is today?

We took a look at the company’s history, starting way back in 1938 when it was a company that exported dried fish to China.

Note: Much of this information comes from Samsung’s official corporate history and various reports and stories about the company.

