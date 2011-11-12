A Look Back At The Luxurious History Of Porsche

Photo: Porsche
Next week German sports car giant Porsche is set to unveil two new models at the Los Angeles Motor Show. One of these is anticipated to be next year’s model of the classic Porsche 911, but the other new revelation remains a mystery.
In light of this, we’ve decided to take a look at the company’s history, from its early sports cars to its gritty war history to its modern miracles of automotive engineering.
Enjoy salivating over some truly classic machines.
The 25-year-old Ferdinand Porsche was brought into the limelight with the electric Lohner-Porsche.
1900 also saw Porsche develop a gas-powered race car and a hybrid vehicle that ran on electricity and petrol. That's called being ahead of the times.
The original Lohner-Porsche was developed for the Austrian royal carriage manufacturer Jacob Lohner and Co. It had a top speed of between 28 and 36 miles per hour.
In 1910, Ferdinand Porsche designed the Austro-Daimler touring car.
This mean machine went on to impress competitively, achieving three victories at the motor event the Prince Henry Trials.
For added cool factor, Porsche himself sat behind the wheel to speed his car to victory.
Ferdinand Porsche rose to become Technical Director and Board Member of the automotive company Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and in 1923 designed one of the finest sports cars ever: The Mercedes Compressor.
In 1927 he turned his hand back to race cars, producing the Mercedes-Benz S-Type.
In 1933, Porsche developed the Auto Union Type A, perhaps the first vehicle that channeled what we today call 'Formula One.'
Amazingly, this speed machine also spawned a less impressive (but still important) motoring classic. It's rear-mounted engine design was ultimately utilized in the manufacturing of the Volkswagen Beetle.
The race car could reach speeds of up to 170 miles per hour.
That sleek, smooth, speedy look, so synonymous with Porsche cars arrived in 1939.
Three racing coupes, dubbed the 'Berlin-Rom-Wagen' and designed for longer distance races made an appearance. And they were gorgeous.
Der Spiegel reported in 2009 that the company chooses largely to ignore its history during the war. Ferdinand Porsche wasn't exactly Hitler's biggest supporter but he did exploit forced labour and manufacture armoured vehicles for the Nazis.
Since the late 1990s, the company has paid out to anyone who can prove forced labour during the war. The company itself estimated no more than 50 forced workers were used. Other sources' estimates put that number significantly higher at around 300.
The Porsche 356, emerging after World War II, was the first sports car to bear Porsche's instead of Mercedes or Daimler.
Three years later in 1951, Ferdinand Porsche died.
By 1956, 10,000 models of the 356 had left the Porsche production line.
Two years after the death of Ferdinand Porsche, the company unveiled this beauty.
The car went on to win the Targa Florio, Italy's open road endurance motor race on numerous occasions throughout the 1950s.
Having reached the milestone of 50,000 production cars in 1962, Porsche unveiled arguably its greatest model, the 911.
It was followed up by the 911Targa which was introduced in 1965 before entering series production in 1966.
At the 1969 Frankfurt Auto Show Porsche reveals this slightly more rectangular model, the VW-Porsche 914.
Porsche became a public company in 1972 under the leadership of Ferdinand Porsche's son, Ferry Porsche.
The top of the line model at the spearhead of the company's production line? The ever-gorgeous 911 Carrera.
The Porsche 959 combined the sleek look of the 911 but with the slightly squared back-end of the Porsche 914.
It was introduced at the 1985 Frankfurt Auto Show. Three years later the company celebrated the 25th birthday of the 911 by offering a model of the classic car with all-wheel-drive.
Porsche became the first German car company to manufacture all production models with airbags for front passenger as a standard feature in 1991.
Having unveiled plans in 1993 for this roadster, Porsche put the Boxster into production in 1996.
It's popularity resulted in the model getting an upgrade in 1999 with the release of the Boxster S.
Also in 1996, the one millionth Porsche rolls off the production line.
Having released the ridiculously souped-up Carrera GT in 2000, 2002 saw the company unveil plans for the Cayenne series, Porsche's first SUV.
Looking unnervingly like an elevated alligator, we still can't imagine this immaculate machine powering through the swamps.
In the year that Ferry Porsche would have been 100 years-old, the company released a sporty four-door model, the Panamera combining sports car with a luxury vehicle.
The 918 Spyder is perhaps the mother of all hybrid cars. Certainly, it makes a mockery of Porsche's first hybrid from 1900.
This mean looking super-car was unveiled this year. It sure makes a Chevy Silverado look a little dull.
