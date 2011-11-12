A Look Back At The Luxurious History Of Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Next week German sports car giant Porsche is set to unveil two new models at the Los Angeles Motor Show. One of these is anticipated to be next year’s model of the classic Porsche 911, but the other new revelation remains a mystery.



In light of this, we’ve decided to take a look at the company’s history, from its early sports cars to its gritty war history to its modern miracles of automotive engineering.

Enjoy salivating over some truly classic machines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.