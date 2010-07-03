From Jefferson To Greenspan: The Complete History Of People Freaking Out About The Deficit

Date: October 24, 1988

Debt: $2,602,337,712,041

20 years before establishing a foundation dedicated to fighting the debt, billionaire Pete Peterson published On Borrowed Time: How the Growth in Entitlement Spending Threatens America's Future. Via book review in Fortune:

Are we committed to spend more in the future than we can afford? Will the young people of the future be taxed unmercifully to pay for the comforts of the new elderly? Is much of our entitlement spending unnecessary and, perhaps, immoral? Investment banker Peter G. Peterson, former commerce secretary and chief of Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb, now head of the Blackstone Group, and Neil Howe, a senior fellow at the Retirement Policy Institute, vehemently argue ''yes'' to all the above. We are far down the path to social and economic disaster, they say. Unless we as a people begin to practice ''self-denial and collective discipline'' we will be forced to endure ''cuts in progressive public spending, a decline in our international influence, and a growing cynicism about our collective historical destiny.''

The formation of a new political consensus that is, at once, conservative in its approach to economic issues and compassionate in its approach to social problems, tough-minded on foreign policy but not mesmerized by each new proposal for a costly weapons system. This new politics must forge a coalition for investment that is willing to trade present consumption for future prosperity; it must be a bipartisan grouping prepared to endure some pain today in order to avoid future economic calamity.''