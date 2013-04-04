The Complete History Of False Threats From North Korea

Kim Il Sung used to make crazy threats too.

North Korea is



threatening Seoul again, this time over a jointly controlled factory.The Democratic People’s Republic also says it is restarting its nuclear reactor, five years after shutting it down.

But a survey of 50 years of North Korean bellicosity shows nothing major is likely to happen.

We went back and pulled all the major headlines created by North Korean bluster against the South since the end of the Korean War.

As you’ll say, there are exactly zero violent outbreaks of any consequence.

In some ways we shouldn’t be surprised by all the threats: the conflict never officially ended. Instead, an armistice was signed when the U.N. withdrew troops in 1953.

And there is a new dimension this time around i n the form of the North’s brand-new leader, Kim Jong-un

But after five decades, it seems safe to say that we’ll get through this one — and the next — in one piece.

