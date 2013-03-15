This Is Why No One Pays Attention To The Crazy Threats From North Korea

Kim Il Sung used to make crazy threats too.

Photo: AP

North Korea is threatening Seoul again, this time over a disputed island.If you’ve watched the news at all in the past decade or so — ever since Pyongyang tested nuclear weapons — this may sound like a broken record.



But you may not realise just how far back the North’s histrionics extend.

We went back and pulled news headlines from more than 50 years of North Korean bluster against the South.

In some ways we shouldn’t be surprised: the war never officially ended. An armistice was signed when the U.N. withdrew troops in 1953.

But the five decades of mostly empty threats we’ve put together should show you that the latest flare-ups are nothing new.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.