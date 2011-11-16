Amazing Pictures Of New York City In The Early 1900s

Photo: Library of Congress

New York, like most older American cities, has changed plenty over the centuries.But one ever-present trait is the city’s photogenic nature: it’s the backdrop of many a tourist photo, Hollywood movie, and music video.



This urban beauty even extends back to the early 1900s. The Library of Congress affords us the opportunity to look back at New York when it was just entering the 20th century.

What was life like in 1900? How have some of our favourite landmarks changed? And what looks remarkably the same?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.