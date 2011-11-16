Amazing Pictures Of New York City In The Early 1900s

Eric Goldschein
old times square

Photo: Library of Congress

New York, like most older American cities, has changed plenty over the centuries.But one ever-present trait is the city’s photogenic nature: it’s the backdrop of many a tourist photo, Hollywood movie, and music video.

This urban beauty even extends back to the early 1900s. The Library of Congress affords us the opportunity to look back at New York when it was just entering the 20th century.

What was life like in 1900? How have some of our favourite landmarks changed? And what looks remarkably the same?

Times Square

Federal Hall

City Hall, Manhattan

Union Square, flower market

Coney Island

Central Park

Greenwich Village, hot dog festival

Prospect Park

Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Washington Bridge and Harlem River Drive

Madison Square

The Brooklyn Bridge

South Street Seaport

Harlem River

Statue of Liberty, from the torch

Mott Street (Chinatown)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

11th Avenue

College of the City of New York

34th Street and 5th Avenue

City Hall subway station

