History Tells Us Why The Deficit Reduction Effort Is Doomed To Fail

Think this is the week we’re finally going to take care of the deficit?



Please. Politicians and economists have been freaking out about the deficit and the national debt for hundreds of years.

Even George Washington warned the country in his closing address: “Avoid likewise the accumulation of debt, not only by shunning occasions of expense, but by vigorous exertions in time of peace to discharge the debts.”

Deficit hawks including Thomas Edison, Calvin Coolidge, Strom Thurmond and Bob Dole have all failed to stop the national debt from growing. George Washington thought $83 million was bad. Today we’re close to $14 trillion.

Doubleline Capital’s Jeff Gundlach makes a compelling argument that some kind of default is inevitable.

