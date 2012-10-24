How Aston Martin DB5 Became The Ultimate 007 Ride

Photo: Aston Martin
In the 50 years since “Dr. No” hit theatres, James Bond has driven Jaguars, Alfa Romeos, Audis, Bentleys and more.But ever since Sean Connery drove a DB5 in “Goldfinger,” Aston Martin has been the true Bond car.
Since then, various Bonds have had various Aston Martins, but none really compare to the original.
And while 007 may abstain from martinis in “Skyfall” (in favour of Heineken), he does respect his driving roots, going back to the DB5.
The DB5 entered production in 1963. It was named for David Brown, the English industrialist who bought Aston Martin in 1947.
David Brown had a shooting brake version made for him; the larger body style provided space for his hunting dogs and shooting gear.
The standard DB5 had all-aluminium 4.0-liter engine that provided a 0 to 60 mph time of 8 seconds, slower than the 1964 Mustang and Jaguar E-Type.
What set the DB5 apart was its amazingly good looks: It's regularly called one of the most beautiful cars ever made.
But by 1964, the DB5 was the newest model on the line, so that's what Sean Connery drove in the film version.
Bond's version of the car had two machine guns, battering ram bumpers, revolving licence plates, a navigation system way ahead of its time, and an ejector seat.
After about 1,000 DB5s were produced, Aston Martin shelved the model, replacing it with the DB6 in 1965.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.