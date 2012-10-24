How Aston Martin DB5 Became The Ultimate 007 Ride

Photo: Aston Martin

In the 50 years since “Dr. No” hit theatres, James Bond has driven Jaguars, Alfa Romeos, Audis, Bentleys and more.But ever since Sean Connery drove a DB5 in “Goldfinger,” Aston Martin has been the true Bond car.



Since then, various Bonds have had various Aston Martins, but none really compare to the original.

And while 007 may abstain from martinis in “Skyfall” (in favour of Heineken), he does respect his driving roots, going back to the DB5.

