The History Of Gold [Infographic]

Visual Capitalist has put together this infographic on the history of gold, specifically focusing on the source of gold’s value and the civilizations that prized the precious metal.



An estimated 171,300 tonnes of gold are held as reserves by governments, central banks, and other international organisations around the globe.

Check it out:

Photo: Visual Capitalist

SEE ALSO: 10 Countries Sitting On Gigantic Piles Of Gold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.