How Global Foreign Currency Reserves Evolved Since 1999

Here is an incredible visualisation of how central bank’s forex reserve holdings have evolved since 1999, from fnance blogger Aftab Singh.



The centre of each pie shows the composition of official (allocated) foreign exchange reserves in 1999. The further you move outwards from the centre, the closer you draw to the present day.

Here’s Aftab’s introduction:

It’s estimated that the pound sterling made up around 64% of the world’s official FX reserves in 1899. It had fallen to about 48% by 1913. As you’ll likely glean from the graphic below, historic recurrence seems to like operating in base-100 when it comes to reserve currencies.

The dollar’s share of global (official allocated) FX reserves has fallen from 72% in 1999 to 62% at present.

Photo: Aftab Singh

