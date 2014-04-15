The Incredible Story Of The Emoji -- Told Entirely In Emojis

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Sometimes, words just can't express what you're trying to say. That's why emojis are fast becoming the cool new way to text and talk. Emojis have been around since 1999, but these winky faces and random picture characters just recently caught on in America. Learn more about the emoji and how these characters are changing the way society communicates. Produced by Will Wei

