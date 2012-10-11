The 47-Year Evolution Of Celebrities Using Cell Phones On-Screen And Off

Aly Weisman, Christina Austin
Blake Lively phoneFrom Zack Morris’ heavy duty 90s cell phone to Blake Lively’s sleek new iPhone.

Photo: Getty

From Secret Agent 86’s shoe-phone in the 1965 TV show “Get Smart” to the brick-like cell phone carried by Zack Morris on “Saved By The Bell” in the early 90s, the history of cinema can be marked by the electronic devices used on-screen.Today, celebrities’ cell phones are their most important accessory—often bringing iPhones or Blackberries on the red carpet to document the mass hysteria and then upload it to their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

20 years ago they used pagers, 10 years ago they texted on flip phones, and now most stars keep connected with their fans on BlackBerrys and iPhones.

We’ve gathered images of celebs using their phones on-screen and off over the past half a century to see how cell phones have evolved with the changing times.

And crucially, the year they stopped being a fictional plot device and started being a real accessory that stars couldn’t leave home without.

I'll Call You
Clueless -- MOVIECLIPS.com

September 2000: Sisqo showing off his Motorola two way pager at the VMAs in New York City.

September 2000: Mike Tyson uses his Nokia cell phone while at a press conference in Beverly Hills.

February 2001: Carson Daly and Justin Timberlake trade info on their Motorola two way pagers in LA.

March 2001: Tom Hanks takes a call on a fan's flip phone while arriving at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA.

September 2001: Lisa Loeb, alongside Dweezil Zappa, shows off her bunny cell phone case in Westwood, CA.

December 2001: Jessica Simpson talks on her cell in Arlington, VA after a news conference.

January 2002: Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs on his Motorola two-way pager during a press conference in New York City.

March 2002: Four years before she was charged with assault for hitting her housekeeper with a cell phone, Naomi Campbell chatted on her Motorola phone while leaving a club in LA.

July 2002: Melanie Griffith chats on her flip phone at a café in Malibu.

September 2004: Nicky Hilton uses her Sidekick at a fashion show in New York City.

December 2005: Jenny McCarthy holds an LG cell phone as she arrives at the LG All-Star Poker Showdown and Party at the Palms Casino Resort.

January 2006: Paris Hilton uses her Motorola Razr at a Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills.

Nov. 3, 2008: Obama talks on his BlackBerry in Charlotte, NC on the eve of election day.

September 2009: BlackBerry Curve devotee Kim Kardashian tweeted this bikini pic while on-set of a QuickTrim photoshoot.

January 2010: Ashton Kutcher takes a seflie on his iPhone 3G at the People's Choice Awards.

September 2010: Demi Moore used her Apple iPhone to tweet this bikini shot showing off her toned body.

May 2011: Blake Lively takes a picture of the sunset on her Apple iPhone 4 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

April 2012: Rita Wilson, Martin Short, and Steven Spielberg all look at Wilson's customised gold iPhone at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Aug. 2, 2012: Prince Harry uses his iPhone 4S while watching a track cycling event during the London Summer Olympics.

August 2012: Miley Cyrus uses her Apple iPhone (in a bunny case) to show fans her new hair cut and colour.

Oct. 3, 2012: Will.i.am takes a picture on his BlackBerry Torch prior to the Presidential Debate at the University of Denver.

Now that you've seen how cell phones have changed over the years ...

Check out what the 'Bond' girls look like after their 007 days >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.