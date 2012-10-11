The 47-Year Evolution Of Celebrities Using Cell Phones On-Screen And Off

Photo: Getty
From Secret Agent 86’s shoe-phone in the 1965 TV show “Get Smart” to the brick-like cell phone carried by Zack Morris on “Saved By The Bell” in the early 90s, the history of cinema can be marked by the electronic devices used on-screen.Today, celebrities’ cell phones are their most important accessory—often bringing iPhones or Blackberries on the red carpet to document the mass hysteria and then upload it to their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.
20 years ago they used pagers, 10 years ago they texted on flip phones, and now most stars keep connected with their fans on BlackBerrys and iPhones.
We’ve gathered images of celebs using their phones on-screen and off over the past half a century to see how cell phones have evolved with the changing times.
And crucially, the year they stopped being a fictional plot device and started being a real accessory that stars couldn’t leave home without.
March 2001: Tom Hanks takes a call on a fan's flip phone while arriving at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA.
September 2001: Lisa Loeb, alongside Dweezil Zappa, shows off her bunny cell phone case in Westwood, CA.
January 2002: Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs on his Motorola two-way pager during a press conference in New York City.
March 2002: Four years before she was charged with assault for hitting her housekeeper with a cell phone, Naomi Campbell chatted on her Motorola phone while leaving a club in LA.
December 2005: Jenny McCarthy holds an LG cell phone as she arrives at the LG All-Star Poker Showdown and Party at the Palms Casino Resort.
September 2009: BlackBerry Curve devotee Kim Kardashian tweeted this bikini pic while on-set of a QuickTrim photoshoot.
September 2010: Demi Moore used her Apple iPhone to tweet this bikini shot showing off her toned body.
May 2011: Blake Lively takes a picture of the sunset on her Apple iPhone 4 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
April 2012: Rita Wilson, Martin Short, and Steven Spielberg all look at Wilson's customised gold iPhone at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.
Aug. 2, 2012: Prince Harry uses his iPhone 4S while watching a track cycling event during the London Summer Olympics.
August 2012: Miley Cyrus uses her Apple iPhone (in a bunny case) to show fans her new hair cut and colour.
Oct. 3, 2012: Will.i.am takes a picture on his BlackBerry Torch prior to the Presidential Debate at the University of Denver.
