The 47-Year Evolution Of Celebrities Using Cell Phones On-Screen And Off

From Zack Morris’ heavy duty 90s cell phone to Blake Lively’s sleek new iPhone.

Photo: Getty

From Secret Agent 86’s shoe-phone in the 1965 TV show “Get Smart” to the brick-like cell phone carried by Zack Morris on “Saved By The Bell” in the early 90s, the history of cinema can be marked by the electronic devices used on-screen.Today, celebrities’ cell phones are their most important accessory—often bringing iPhones or Blackberries on the red carpet to document the mass hysteria and then upload it to their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.



20 years ago they used pagers, 10 years ago they texted on flip phones, and now most stars keep connected with their fans on BlackBerrys and iPhones.

We’ve gathered images of celebs using their phones on-screen and off over the past half a century to see how cell phones have evolved with the changing times.

And crucially, the year they stopped being a fictional plot device and started being a real accessory that stars couldn’t leave home without.

