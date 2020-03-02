Boeing's revolutionary 787 Dreamliner has changed air travel forever. Here's how the company left competitors in the dust with a risky $8 billion bet.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was the first next-generation plane to be produced by a major aircraft manufacturer, kicking off a new era of efficiency.

The aircraft was produced following the success of the Boeing 777, the manufacturer’s largest twin-engine wide-body aircraft.

The Dreamliner became one of Boeing’s best selling aircraft, leaving rival Airbus trying to compete with its A350 XWB and A330neo aircraft.

Its production wasn’t without setbacks and current aircraft face problems today due to Rolls Royce engine issues, but the Dreamliner is still widely popular with both airlines and passengers and can be seen all over the world.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the aircraft that kicked off the next-generation revolution in air travel and showcased how the future of air travel could be more efficient and beneficial for airlines and passengers alike.

Unlike other aircraft that were debuting in the early 2000s including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8i, the Dreamliner’s strong suit wasn’t size, but performance.

Boeing decided to go smaller with the Dreamliner, hoping to ride the wave of the twin-engine revolution that the manufacturer helped start with the Boeing 777, its best-selling aircraft of all time. It was a high-stakes gamble that would determine Boeing’s future in the industry for years to come.

The Dreamliner would employ composite materials including carbon-fibre to make the aircraft lighter and feature efficient engines from Rolls Royce and General Electric that would give it an extended range while reducing fuel consumption.

Though its production was marred with delays and issues, the Dreamliner has grown to be one of the most popular aircraft among airlines thanks to its efficiency and reduced operating cost. Boeing is largely credited for kicking off a new era for the industry with the ultra-modern jet that saw rivaling manufacturers rushing to compete.

Take a look at the aircraft that changed the course of Boeing and aviation forever.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner brought aviation into a new next-generation era when it took its first flight on December 15, 2009, and represented the future for Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters The first flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

After years of building wide-body aircraft with four engines, it wasn’t until the 1990s that Boeing shifted to twin-engine wide-body aircraft.

Following the success of the 777, Boeing’s best-selling wide-body aircraft, Boeing decided to continue the trend with a focus on efficiency and launched a new program in 2003 dubbed the “7E7.”

Reuters A Boeing 7E7 model.

The “E” would be the focal point for the aircraft, representing that the aircraft would lead in such factors as efficiency, economics, and environmental standards.

Reuters A Boeing 7E7 Dreamliner model.

Instead of trying to level up the 777, Boeing looked back to see which seat market could be improved. It decided upon the 200-to-250-seat market that was served by the Boeing 767. The 7E7 wouldn’t be Boeing’s largest or fastest plane, but it didn’t need to be.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767.

The new aircraft would be called the Dreamliner following a worldwide vote and given the designation of the 787 as it followed the 777. Other potential names for the aircraft included the Global Cruiser, eLiner, and Stratoclimber.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Boeing began the $US8 billion development of the aircraft in 2004 when Japan’s All Nippon Airways placed a $US6 billion order for 50 of the type, making Boeing history with the largest order for a new passenger jet aircraft.

Anthony Bolante/Reuters An All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 being assembled.

Before production on the first model began, Boeing was already touting its capabilities including ranges of up to 8,500 nautical miles, 20 per cent less fuel consumption compared to similar aircraft and a slew of passenger-friendly amenities.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner being constructed at Boeing’s Everett, Washington plant.

Airlines would have a choice with the Dreamliner on what would be powering the aircraft with Boeing installing a standard engine interface to accommodate two models, the General Electric GEnx…

Anthony Bolante/Reuters A General Electric GEnx engine.

And the Rolls Royce Trent 1000, the engine which would later cause trouble for the aircraft.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: View of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of Boeing 787 Dreamliner during media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

Driving its efficiency would be its one-piece carbon fibre fuselage, a lightweight alternative to aluminium that reduced the need for rivets and panels to assemble the aircraft.

Robert Sorbo/Reuters The inside of a hollow Boeing 787 Dreamliner fuselage.

Analysts were watching its development closely as an aircraft of this calibre had never been attempted before and it was a big bet for Boeing that would determine its position in commercial aviation for years to come.

Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters Boeing’s aircraft lineup.

Though initial sales were record-breaking, Boeing would ultimately have to live up to its promises of increased efficiency and better economics on a new type of plane it had never built before.

Anthony Bolante/Reuters Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in production.

Boeing would produce three variants, the smaller -8, mid-size -9, and larger -10.

Jason Reed/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner being assembled.

Production would be a global affair, with companies in countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, France, and Italy taking part in developing various aspects of the aircraft.

Darren Staples/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying above a Union Jack.

When the first -8 variant was first unveiled in 2007, the aircraft was unlike anything flying at the time and looked nothing like any other products that came from Boeing’s facilities.

TANGI QUEMENER/AFP/Getty The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Everything about the aircraft’s appearance was distinct including the cockpit windows…

B Mathur/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Engine nacelles…

Alwyn Scott/Reuters Trent 1000 engines on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

And wings.

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The smaller -8 could seat up to 248 passengers in a two-class configuration and fly up to 7,305 nautical miles, almost the distance between New York and Bangkok.

Stephen Brashear/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

On the inside, the Dreamliner promised a spacious cabin with lower cabin altitude pressure allowing higher onboard humidity levels…

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner mock-up.

As well as larger windows with dimmers instead of shades,…

Chris McGrath/Getty Windows on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

And an ultra-modern cockpit with high-definition displays.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty The cockpit of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

By the time it debuted, the unique aircraft already had over $US100 billion in orders for 677 models.

Andia/Universal Images Group/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The new plane was all set to be delivered to All Nippon Airways in 2008 until Boeing ran into production problems. Issues with the aircraft’s suppliers and primary engine manufacturer Rolls Royce had pushed back test flights and the first flight of the aircraft was pushed back until late 2009.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The aircraft finally flew for the first time on December 15, 2009, marking the start of the next-generation revolution in aviation and immediately rendering obsolete iconic aircraft like the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380.

Stephen Brashear/Getty The first flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

After a year and a half of test flights, the first Dreamliner was delivered to All Nippon Airways on September 26, 2011, nearly ten years following its order.

Stephen Brashear/Getty All Nippon Airways’ first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

All Nippon Airways would be one the Dreamliner’s biggest fans, using all three variants to round out its fleet and shunning Airbus’ rival offering, the A350 XWB.

Kyodo News Stills via Getty All Nippon Airways’ first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

After All Nippon took delivery of the first seven Dreamliners, deliveries to other customers began including Japan Airlines,…

Kyodo News Stills/Getty A Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Ethiopian Airlines…

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

United Airlines…

LOT Polish Airlines…

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Qatar Airways…

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren The 25th Boeing 787 aeroplane purchased by Qatar Airways is shown Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, during a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.

British Airways…

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

And Aeromexico.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty An Aeromexico Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Before the -8 was overshadowed by another Boeing newborn, the 787-9. The younger sibling first flew on September 17, 2013, two years after the first-ever Dreamliner flight.

Stephen Brashear/Getty The first flight of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The middle child of the family, the -9 was 20-feet longer than the -8, seating up to nearly 300 passengers in a two-class configuration and could fly over 200 nautical miles further than its older sibling.

Stephen Brashear/Getty The first flight of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

This time, Air New Zealand took delivery of the first aircraft, which would become its flagship. The aircraft went on to fly some of Air New Zealand’s longest routes, including Auckland-Chicago, and will fly what will be the fifth-longest route in the world between Auckland and Newark, New Jersey in October.

Stephen Brashear/Getty An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Long, thin routes such as the routes Air New Zealand would be using the plane on were exactly the type that Boeing promised that plane would be able to fly, with airlines the world over using the Dreamliner to open up routes to previously unviable markets.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane taxis at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in November 2018.

British Airways used the aircraft for a similar purpose, opening up long, thin routes from London to smaller markets in the US including Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, and Pittsburgh.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Many of the operators of the -8 jumped onboard the -9 with orders from airlines such as All Nippon Airways…

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty An All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

United Airlines,…

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

And Japan Airlines.

Patrick Becker/ullstein bild via Getty A Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

But the -9 saw many first time customers purchasing the aircraft besides Air New Zealand, favouring the greater capacity and range, including Virgin Atlantic Airways…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Etihad Airways…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty An Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Air Canada…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner in August 2018.

Vietnam Airlines…

Francois Mori/AP A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in Vietnam Airlines livery takes off for a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Thursday, June 18, 2015. Some 300,000 aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week’s Paris Air Show, coming from around the world to make business deals and see dramatic displays of aeronautic prowess and the latest air and space technology.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Qantas…

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

And LATAM Airlines.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The efficiency offered by the aircraft quickly allowed it to dominate the list of world’s longest flights and create new ones, including San Francisco-Singapore operated by a United Airlines Boeing 787-9, a 7,339-nautical mile route…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Houston-Sydney operated by a United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a 7,470-nautical mile route…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

And Perth-London operated by a Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner, a 7,829-nautical mile route that became the first nonstop link between Australia and the United Kingdom. Qantas even used the aircraft to test nonstop flights from London and New York to Sydney.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The aircraft also sparked a low-cost revolution, with multiple low-cost long-haul carriers adopting the aircraft as a way to bring down operating costs.

OEL SAGET/AFP/Getty A Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Norwegian Air Shuttle’s low-cost long-haul spinoff, aptly named Norwegian Long-Haul, used the aircraft to fly transatlantic routes between Europe and North America with advertised fares as low as $US99 for a base ticket.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Norwegian Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Other low-cost airlines that followed suit in their respective regions by adopting the aircraft included Scoot and Jetstar.

Edgar Su/Reuters A Scoot Boeing 787.

The final and largest Dreamliner variant, the 787-10, took the skies on March 31, 2017, six years after the first variant did so in 2011

Randall Hill/Reuters The first flight of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

The 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the -9 and 38 feet longer than the -8, able to seat over 330 passengers in a two-class configuration, but only able to fly as far as 6,345 nautical miles.

Randall Hill/Reuters A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

The first 787-10 was delivered to Singapore Airlines on March 25, 2018, and the full Dreamliner family was operating passenger flights all over the world soon after.

RANDALL HILL A Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

United Airlines became the first and only US operator of all three variants in 2018, with the airline being an early adopter of the 787-8 and subsequently taking delivery of each additional variant as they became available.

Louis Nastro/Reuters A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Despite its success, the 787 was not without its issues as the -8 fleet was grounded in 2013 following a series of issues and malfunctions with the aircraft’s battery.

Reuters A burnt Boeing 787 Dreamliner battery.

The grounding only lasted four months, but permanently scarred the 787’s entry into service after images like this one of an ANA 787 making an emergency landing circulated.

KYODO Kyodo/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner after an emergency landing.

Once that issue was resolved, another arose in the aircraft’s Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines, where parts of the engine were cracking.

Anthony Bolante/Reuters A Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engine.

The issue, which is ongoing, has cost Rolls Royce over $US1 billion and grounded 787 fleets equipped with the manufacturer’s engines, crippling numerous airline fleets and forcing airlines to spend millions on leased aircraft.

Toru Hanai/Reuters A Boeing 787 Dreamliner engine.

Despite its issues and initial unprofitability, the Dreamliner has grown to be one of Boeing’s best-sellers with over 1,400 orders.

Randall Hill/Reuters A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing’s plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, on March 31, 2017.

Once word of the Dreamliner and its next-generation capabilities was announced, rival manufacturer Airbus also jumped into the market and began developing the A350 XWB and later, the Airbus A330neo, the 787’s main competitors.

The Dreamliner was first to the market, however, and its legacy can be seen at every major airport with airlines all over the world on every populated continent adopting the type.

REUTERS/Phil Noble

Most importantly, its legacy can be seen in Boeing’s newest aircraft, the 777X, which takes some of the technology employed on the Dreamliner.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A Boeing 777X taxing at Paine Field.

