How Iconic Designer Betsey Johnson Went From Outfitting The Stars To Bankruptcy

Photo: Getty Images

Iconic American designer Betsey Johnson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, saying she would close most of her boutiques and focus on her more affordable Macy’s line. Johnson got her start hanging out with Andy Warhol and editing a fashion magazine. Since starting her own fashion label, Johnson has outfitted celebrities including Rihanna, Katy Perry and Reese Witherspoon.



But Johnson’s whimsical $400 dresses just weren’t hitting a sweet spot with customers and siphoned cash from her company.

